Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

DML has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.42.

Denison Mines stock opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$1,166,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 511,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,920.25. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,550 shares in the company, valued at C$173,325. Over the last three months, insiders sold 850,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,850.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

