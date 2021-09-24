DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,130. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 59.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

