Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 115,525 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Amphenol worth $113,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 97.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,969,000 after buying an additional 5,195,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Amphenol stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

