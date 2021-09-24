Deutsche Bank AG Has $127.79 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in McKesson were worth $127,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.30. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

