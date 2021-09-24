Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of Hess worth $102,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

NYSE HES opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

