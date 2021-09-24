Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Spire were worth $116,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter valued at $14,427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 56.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 185,834 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SR. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

NYSE SR opened at $60.95 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

