Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,619 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Garmin were worth $100,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 640,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.