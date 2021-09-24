Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202,342 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $107,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 172,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,369,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45,663.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 133,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

