Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €73.00 by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.52 ($75.91).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €57.86 ($68.07) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.02. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

