Dev Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $88,870.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $88,870.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00008383 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00558041 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

