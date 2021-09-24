DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DFS stock opened at GBX 259.62 ($3.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.21. The stock has a market cap of £670.82 million and a P/E ratio of -25.84.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

