Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,664.38 ($47.88).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,505.50 ($45.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,529.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,365.79. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 470 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,888.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

