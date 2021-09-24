DIGG Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $673,849.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $41,020.56 or 0.97818622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and approximately $673,849.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00108358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00149335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.62 or 1.00248691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.11 or 0.06829822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00772996 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

