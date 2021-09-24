Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $712.40

Shares of Dignity plc (LON:DTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 712.40 ($9.31) and traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 698 ($9.12), with a volume of 126,474 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £349.20 million and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 762.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 712.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

