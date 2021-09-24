Diligent Investors LLC Has $12.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $154,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

