Diligent Investors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.5% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. 4,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,558. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95.

