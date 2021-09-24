Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.85. The stock had a trading volume of 813,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,788,307. The stock has a market cap of $396.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

