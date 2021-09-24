Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.74. The company had a trading volume of 256,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,139,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.95 and its 200-day moving average is $235.06.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

