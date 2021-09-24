Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,197,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.50. The company had a trading volume of 169,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

