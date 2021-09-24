Diligent Investors LLC Sells 703 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,282. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

