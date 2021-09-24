Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $47.87

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.87, but opened at $53.93. Discovery shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 737 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
