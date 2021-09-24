Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $47.87

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.87, but opened at $53.93. Discovery shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 737 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery makes up about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.