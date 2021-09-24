DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTC DMGGF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. DMG Blockchain Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

