dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 15,170 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,035% compared to the average daily volume of 1,336 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,424,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,726,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DMYI traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $10.59. 379,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,693. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Several analysts have commented on DMYI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

