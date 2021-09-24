dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Head-To-Head Review

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Teledyne Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $484.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 10.77% 12.57% 6.69% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $3.09 billion 6.54 $401.90 million $10.40 41.64 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.