Donald Eugene Demens Sells 46,211 Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$94,732.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,244,750.

Donald Eugene Demens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 10,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$19,100.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 37,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$74,740.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total value of C$126,600.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 10,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$20,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00.

Shares of TSE WEF traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.20. 2,473,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$780.23 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

WEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

