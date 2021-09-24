Dora Factory Price Tops $7.10 on Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for about $7.10 or 0.00016584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $17.39 million and $24.61 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00123567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

DORA is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.