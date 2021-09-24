Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,066,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,515,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

