Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

