Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7803 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

DRETF opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRETF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC began coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Dividend History for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

