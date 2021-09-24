DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 258,354 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $21.76.

DSPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $533.67 million, a PE ratio of -99.18, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 135,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

