Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 37.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 588,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

