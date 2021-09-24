Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Earnings Results

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Dynatronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.50 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

