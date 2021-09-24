Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,155 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Camden National worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.2% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.06 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $703.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.