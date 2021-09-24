Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Ducommun worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ducommun by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $598.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.