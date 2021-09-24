Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,807 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.