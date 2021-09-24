Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Comfort Systems USA worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.