Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.46 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 181,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,126,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,817,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 103.13. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

