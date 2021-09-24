Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,443 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Axonics worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth $80,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $69.70 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.