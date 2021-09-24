Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.09 and last traded at $47.09. 58 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 183,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $650.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 182,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

