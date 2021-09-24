Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

NYSE:ECC opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

