Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.
NYSE:ECC opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
