easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.01. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

