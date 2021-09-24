easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.01. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

