Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a hold rating and set a $48.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.37.

Shares of ECHO opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

