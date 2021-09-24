EchoLink Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,091.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $830,941.09 and $25,091.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00123573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044116 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

