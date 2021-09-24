Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.53.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $33,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

