Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.