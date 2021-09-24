Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,426 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

