Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

