Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 13,109 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

MGIC stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.40. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.