Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $138.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

