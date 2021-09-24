eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $347.78 million, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

